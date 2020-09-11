Governor Hutchinson chose Mena as the locale of his last regular daily coronavirus briefing and he went out with a bang — a one-day record for new cases.

He said the big number was partially due to some late-arriving cases from a private lab, a significant percentage of more than 200 results from last week. Almost 1,200 new positives were added today if you count the unofficial positives from antigen testing.

About 13 percent of today’s new cases came from colleges, Health Director Jose Romero said. He said the percentage contribution is less than it once was, but he also said data from colleges is sometimes delayed.

The governor is moving to weekly briefings on COVID-19, beginning Tuesday, unless circumstances warrant.

The daily COVID-19 count

Arkansas recorded 1,107 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours (some of this a catchup of older results from a private lab), for a total of 67,911. Hospitalizations held steady at 392. Deaths rose by 13 to 953. Active cases: 5,713.

Tests in the last 24 hours (PCR tests): 7,801.

Antigen testing in the last 24 hours (not included in the new case report): 78 positive of 459 tests.

Top counties for new cases in the last 24 hours: Pulaski, 105; Washington, 91; Craighead, 61; Benton, 52; Sebastian, 51; Jefferson, 47; Crawford 35; Faulkner, 25; Garland, 24, and Carroll County at 20.

Other topics and Q&A

Andrew DeMillo of AP raised his familiar question: Does the big jump in cases call for consideration of stronger measures? The governor gave his standing response. He makes decisions based on the data. If there are multiple days with 1,000-plus cases, more action might be needed. “It all depends on what we see about where these cases are coming from.” Broad action might not be called for, he said.

As for the rise in college numbers, the governor said universities “are making the right decisions and taking the right actions and I have some confidence that is going to make a difference.”

The governor said Labor Day activities might be a contributing factor in today’s growth in cases.

The governor noted last Friday’s 1,000-plus case increase followed by several days with much lower numbers. “I don’t want to minimize it a bit. But I don’t want to overreact,” he said. Sounds Trumpian.

Romero said therapeutics had improved and possibly contributed to lower hospitalization rates. Also, people are coming in earlier. The rise in cases among younger people does hit people who are generally healthier, but he cautioned that young people can also have severe cases.

Hutchinson again disputed that restaurant-going contributed significantly to Arkansas’s cases, a finding in recent national reporting. According to state tracing, only 4 percent of new cases say they’ve been to restaurants, while 13 percent have been to retail stores. He said restaurants are working hard to comply with guidelines.