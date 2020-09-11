Funny things happened on my way to the mailbox to send an application for an absentee ballot.

I was in the middle of writing about the Pulaski County Election Commission’s election preparations and the ongoing effort by the Arkansas Republican Party to disrupt an expected historic surge in absentee voting in Pulaski County, which is heavily Democratic. It’s a national movement, the Guardian reports, with, among others, evangelicals in training to allege fraud on mail ballots and otherwise be present as poll watchers to intimidate voters.

Advertisement

I put my application in the mail anyway but soon had second thoughts after hearing further of Republican plans to challenge mail absentee votes through claims that signatures don’t match. Plus, I learned more about the convoluted mail absentee process in Arkansas — which includes submission of a photo ID or a signed attestation to a voter’s validity and scant leeway for errors on addresses, birthdates and such. Then there’s the U.S. mail, under attack by Donald Trump.

Maybe, I began thinking, I should risk my 70-year-old life by voting in person, preferably early at an off-hour, even though Governor Hutchinson has decreed voters must be allowed to vote in person without masks if they choose.

Advertisement

In my case, that presents another potentially fatal wrinkle. If you request an absentee ballot and change your mind and vote in person, that vote will be cast “provisionally,” meaning it won’t immediately count. Jefferson County Election Commissioner Stu Soffer assures me I can call the clerk’s office before Pulaski ballots are mailed to cancel the absentee request or return the ballot to the clerk before election day and clear up that problem. But still.

Turns out others have been thinking along my lines: That the importance of voting this election might justify taking a risk on in-person voting. One of them was Dr. Bruce Haggard, a retired emeritus biology professor at Hendrix College, who did some research on the matter and offered this essay encouraging in-person voting:

Advertisement

Reasons to vote in person

By Bruce Haggard

When voting in person, you get to see your final ballot and have assurance that the voting machine got it right. You can easily change your vote when you check if you accidentally hit the wrong button and check it again. Depending on the types of machine your county uses, you may get to personally put your ballot into the counting machine to ensure it is counted. You also get to correct ANY possible reason for not accepting the ballot as you sign in at the polling site. For example: your married name doesn’t match your registration, or your ID name is not the same as on your registration, or that particular ID you present is not acceptable, or there is a change of address, or an error in you polling site or precinct, or an error in your birth date, or if your signature doesn’t match the one on your registration. Each of the above problems can be corrected at sign-in if you are voting in person. There is no chance for correction of any of the above when using absentee ballots. With absentee ballots that arrive on time, the clerk’s team will check the enclosed ID photocopy and all the same criteria required at the polling site, address, precinct, birth date, signature (must look like one on registration or application for the absentee ballot), and decide to put your inner envelope (with ballot) into the rejected box or in the to-be-counted box. Mistakes in marking your ballot are hard to correct and may cause the counting machine not to count your ballot. If you accidentally put your ID (as many people tend to do) into the inner envelope with your ballot the clerks then open the ballot envelope with your ballot to check for the missing personal information. Then they can decide which box to put your ballot in depending on what they found inside. On election day the clerks will then open the ballot envelopes only from the ‘to be counted box’ and run them through the counting machine. This is usually done with some care but nothing like the care when you put your own ballot into the counting machine. If your ballot is in the ‘do not count box’, you will not find this out until the clerk mails you a letter in the next month. There is nothing you can do about voting in this election. Corrections made at the county clerk’s office will of course help you vote in future elections. Do not register to vote by absentee and then go to the poll to vote in person! If it is determined that your intent is to vote twice you should be arrested. But, even if you are only going for assurance of voting, it means you will only be allowed to cast a “provisional” ballot that is then handled almost exactly like the absentee ballot (two envelopes to be opened later by county clerk’s staff and then decide if it is to be counted.) If they discover your absentee ballot was already processed (even if they put it in the do not count pile) your provisional ballot will also be put in the do not count pile. Again there is even less assurance that either of your ballots will be counted than if you use only one process to begin with. Casting both a provisional and absentee slows the counting process tremendously at the clerk’s office. Remember there is tremendous pressure on the clerks to get the election results ASAP and also to err on the side of prevention of corrupt voting thus, it is less likely that either of your ballots will be counted if any reason not to is observed when it is processed. In most counties, there will be several convenient sites for early in-person voting, with social distancing and masks, that will be very safe places to vote. Machines can be wiped down between each voter and voters will be provided hand sanitizer before and after voting, with social distancing enforced. If you decide to vote absentee I would suggest avoiding using the mail to send in your ballot. Hopefully, most counties will have places to “drop off” absentee ballots with employees of a clerk’s office providing safe and easy access. Of course, you can always drop off your ballot at the clerk’s office before election day. If your are not able to vote in person or simply choose to mail in your absentee ballot, be sure to fill it out carefully and mail it back ASAP in order to ensure that it has a good chance of being received by the deadline and will be counted assuming it passes all the checks. Stay informed by checking rules, regulations and general information at the state election commission website http://www.arkansas.gov/sbec/ and even your personal registration, precinct information at https://www.sos.arkansas.gov/elections.

It is a dilemma. In Pulaski County, 12,000 have already opted for an absentee ballot. Trouble lurks for them (and me) in the form of a cumbersome process, a Republican Party bent on vote suppression in targeted precincts and a U.S. Postal Service crippled by the vote-hating Donald Trump. A vote has never been more important.