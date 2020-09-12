GOVERNOR HUTCHINSON: Not too proud to wear a mask. Brian Chilson

Arkansas is in the Top 10! No spin and grin from Asa until Tuesday. Play ball! Visit a bar! pic.twitter.com/3FxjwYyNAy — Arkansas Blog (@ArkansasBlog) September 12, 2020

In case you’re not among the dwindling number of people still subscribing to a daily newspaper, I’ll share my Twitter tout of Arkansas’s breakthrough to the top 10 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s daily roundup of COVID-19 stats.

We’re No. 10 in COVID-19 cases per capita (recorded as cases per 100,000).

It’s kind of a mystery since Governor Hutchinson has declared his “targeted” reopening strategy so successful that we have virtually no cases tied to restaurants or bars or mass events, like the rest of the country.

Plus, we’re all doing such a good job wearing masks and socially distancing (well, except that snooty woman I encountered in a Heights grocery store this morning. The clerk dared not remind her there are city and state directives on mask-wearing.)

There’ve been 1,300 cases on the UA campus in Fayetteville and the positivity rate of campus testing is running above 12 percent. So the outlook for a rise in the virtually all-SEC-state Top 10 is not out of the question.

Want to celebrate? Meet you on Dickson Street or down in the River Market. If drinking isn’t your thing, Asa has reopened salad bars. We can share a bowl of iceberg with all the toppings at the Sizzler.

And don’t forget: SEC football begins in Fayetteville in 14 days.

What could go wrong?