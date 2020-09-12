publicdomainpictures.net

The monthly report from the state on medical marijuana sales says 22,530 pounds of medical marijuana have been sold since the first dispensary opened in May 2019. That’s $143 million worth of product.

On average, patients (80,314 have cards to buy cannabis) are now spending $600,000 a day at 29 dispensaries, the report said.

Top dispensary remains Green Springs Medical of Hot Springs, which has sold 3,130 pounds since May 12, 2019.

Releaf Center in Bentonville, which opened Aug. 7, 2019, is the No. 2 retailer with 2,522 pounds sold.