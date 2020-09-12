The U.S. attorney’s office has announced that Skippy Sanders, 37, of Clarksville, has been sentenced to almost 22 years in prison for conspiring to distribute bulk quantities of methamphetamine.

The Justice Department said Sanders was part of a drug operation in which he received pound quantities of meth from the New Aryan Empire, a white supremacist group that originated as a prison gang.

Sanders was charged along with 43 others from the Pope County area in 2017 in an investigation dubbed “To the Dirt,” after a motto of the gang that signifies membership continues until death. A new indictment added 11 more defendants in 2019.

So far, 26 have pleaded guilty and six have now been sentenced with terms ranging from seven years to the 262 months Sanders and Daniel Adame received.