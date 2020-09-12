Gotta love Sen. Joyce Elliott’s latest advertising, which responds to incumbent Republican Rep. French Hill’s dishonest attack on Elliott for supporting a Republican-sponsored and supported piece of legislation to improve 911 emergency phone service. It includes a quote from a news article supporting the legislation by Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway).

Rapert talked to the D-G about the legislation and is duly quoted in the ad: “The 911 reform bill had overwhelming support from basically every county judge and sheriff and person involved in law enforcement and emergency services in the state of Arkansas.”