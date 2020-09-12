By
Still awaiting some clarity on the daily coronavirus update.  But here is the open line.

What appears evident is that another big jump in cases has been recorded.

Here’s the update from yesterday afternoon to compare with today’s dashboard at top:

Thus, it appears “confirmed” cases — those verified by PCR tests — rose by 631, but if you add “probable” cases (presumably those coming from antigen testing to date), the number is higher. The number of positive tests on antigen testing apparently rose by 83 from yesterday. Deaths have also risen since yesterday, though I’m not quite sure how to compare the death total on the official roundup with that show on the dashboard that includes deaths from probable cases. If it only reflects deaths among “confirmed” cases, the toll has risen by 11.

No spin-and-grin as yet from the governor.

 

