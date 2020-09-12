The UA Traveler’s update on COVID-19 on the Fayetteville campus reports that 128 new cases were reported Sept. 9-10, bringing the cumulative case count to 1,333. Of those, 722 are considered active cases (712 of them students).

Chancellor Joe Steinmetz is taking the governor’s balanced approach. He urges caution and cooperation with contact tracers, but finds a positive — the infection rate among faculty, staff and graduate students is low. Off-campus gatherings seem to get the blame. Students have been warned that they could be disciplined if they continue to do what college students do off-campus.

Advertisement

There’s no spinning the positivity rate:

There have been 4,324 people tested on campus, with 545 positive results, for a positivity rate of 12.9%. There are 86 pending test results from on campus testing, according to the dashboard.

Football begins in two weeks!