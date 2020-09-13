By
Another day and another 500 or so cases in Arkansas. If you’re counting, and a change in the state “dashboard” makes it a little difficult, whos the total cases by confirmed tests and probable cases at 70,219, compared with 69,710 at the same time yesterday, or a rise of 509 cases (one a “probable”).

Deaths increased by 12, to 981, counting 5 from “probable” cases.

In due course, Governor Hutchinson will pronounce a positive trend. Not so positive for the 6,171 active cases perhaps.

Play ball!

And the line is open.

