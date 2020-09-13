FL is Trump’s must-win state and he’s basically tied with Biden So Bloomberg announced a $100m push to stop Trump It’s not too little but is it too late? Overseas absentee ballots go out in 6 days, domestics the 24th. In-person early vote starts Oct. 19https://t.co/SgHOwimcqU — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) September 13, 2020

Mike Bloomberg will spend $100 million to help Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in Florida.

That’s good. But can money beat the corrupt Republican governor, aided by a Trump-packed court, bent on suppressing Democratic voters? Remember Tim Griffin’s caging? The truncated recount? The riot of Republican political staffers? A Republican U.S. Supreme Court decision? We’ve seen this horror movie before.