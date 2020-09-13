By
Max Brantley
On
9:59 am

 

Mike Bloomberg will spend $100 million to help Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in Florida.

Advertisement

That’s good. But can money beat the corrupt Republican governor, aided by a Trump-packed court, bent on suppressing Democratic voters? Remember Tim Griffin’s caging? The truncated recount? The riot of Republican political staffers? A Republican U.S. Supreme Court decision? We’ve seen this horror movie before.