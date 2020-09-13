I think we now know why the French Hill campaign has become so slashingly dishonest in attacks on Democratic Sen. Joyce Elliott.

And we also have a clue why the Arkansas Republican Party is planning a massive effort to disqualify absentee votes in Pulaski County (plus stationing intimidating poll “watchers” in key neighborhoods). It will be a stronghold for Elliott against Hill, a millionaire banker who’s never carried his home county and who has further undistinguished himself by obedience to the orange monster, thrashed in Pulaski in 2016 by Hillary Clinton.

Live by Trump, die by Trump, perhaps. It is a lot to hope for. But Trump’s numbers are down even in Arkansas. Serial lying, corruption and bigotry can do that to a candidate.

Elliott is doing markedly better at this point than Democrat Clarke Tucker, a well-funded and vigorous opponent to Hill in 2018.

Elliott’s comment: “This unprecedented show of support makes it clear that Arkansans want to fire French Hill for putting Wall Street and special interests before our interests here. We have a lot more work to do, but I promise to keep using what I learned in the classroom and in the legislature to bring people together.”

Did somebody mention Wall Street?

