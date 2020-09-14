Alas, no spin-and-grin from Governor Hutchinson, but we can guess he’d be pleased at “only” 399 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Also 10 more deaths.

The governor announced last week an end to daily briefings. He plans a weekly session, the first one tomorrow.

The state’s more detailed dashboard hasn’t been updated yet. It’s at the link in the summary. It will include the “probable cases” from positive tests on antigen tests which are being used increasingly in the state, particularly with symptomatic people.

UPDATE: The dashboard has been updated. It appears nine more cases were added as “probables.”