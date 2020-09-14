Manila High School in Mississippi County is sending its 7-12th-grade students home this week for remote instruction, according to an announcement on the Manila Police Department Facebook page.
Nothing on the school district page as yet, except for mention of cancellation of a volleyball game this week. The school played a football game Friday.
UPDATE: From school Facebook page:
UPDATE II: From the School District itself:
Beginning tomorrow, all 7th-12th grade students at Manila will be pivoting to blended learning. We had a few students test positive over the weekend and today. That resulted in quite a few students and staff being quarantined for close contact. Currently, we have 99 quarantined before the numbers come in for the positive case today. That number is expected to increase considerably after all of the tracing is completed.
This is why we decided to switch all 7th-12th students over to blended learning for the remainder of this week. There will be several that must quarantine, but the majority will be at home for precautionary reasons and to limit exposures at this time. This will result in 494 students learning from home.
Our staff and students have been preparing for this situation, and we are confident the high expectations we have at Manila will continue through Zoom meetings and Google classroom.
This will give us an opportunity to deep clean, make sure we have contacted everyone that were close contacts and make sure we have not missed anyone that was not mentioned originally. We will re-evaluate what we will be doing on Thursday, to make sure students should return the following Monday. Student and staff safety is our first priority, and we will make decisions driven by that concern.