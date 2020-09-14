Good evening Roberts families,

This is Steven Helmick, principal at Roberts, with an important message.

Starting Monday, September 14th, all kindergarten classes at Don Roberts Elementary School will be closed for onsite instruction and will remain closed for the next two weeks. We have learned of a positive test this afternoon regarding a staff member connected to one of the classes, who will need to be quarantined.

As a precaution, all Kindergarten classes along with the staff in those classrooms will learn and instruct virtually until September 25th. Direct contacts have been contacted and those that need to quarantine have been contacted.

All classrooms will be deep cleaned and disinfected tomorrow. We are working with the Arkansas Department of Health and the LRSD Point of Contact (POC) to determine the extent of the need to quarantine any additional students and staff. Employees in the kindergarten classes will be expected to work with all learners from home. We will be communicating with Kindergarten families tomorrow about picking up devices if needed for virtual learning.

In-class learning for in-person Kindergarten students will resume on September 25th. The Little Rock School District values the health of every student and staff member and that is why we are taking this extra step to research the extent of possible contacts. We will continue to be transparent and work with our POC to notify anyone who may be impacted. We will keep you updated.