Skip Rutherford, dean of the Clinton School of Public Service since 2006, has announced he’ll be retiring June 30.

It’s the country’s first master’s degree program in public service and was founded by President Clinton, whose library is next door. Former Sen. David Pryor was the founding dean.

In addition to sending graduates into public service around the world, the school is known for community projects undertaken by students and for its ongoing public lecture series.

His retirement letter to UA System President Donald Bobbitt, who’ll lead search for a replacement.

More of his bio here, including his role in the planning and building of the Clinton Presidential Center and Park.

I asked about future plans. His response: