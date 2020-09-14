KTHV reports on a report to legislative committee that a website set up by the state to handle payments to unemployed was so crappy that it opened private information to the world.

Bottom line: yeah it sucked. But it was just incompetence at work. Not a hacking scheme. You may remember that when the Arkansas Times discovered this flaw, the governor tried to portray it as a criminal act, rather than a good citizen who’d tried unsuccessfully to report the flaw he’d found.

As Emily Litella once said: Oh, never mind.

The people whose accounts were frozen for weeks because of this? They don’t count. But the man in charge of this department gets annual bonuses and flies first class to Communist China

Make sense?