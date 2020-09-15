KAIT reports here that former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday has agreed to settle a lawsuit with the county by agreeing he will pay the county almost $1.5 million in repayment of stolen money, interest and attorney fees.

An element missing from this report: It’s unlikely Holliday, who resigned after being charged earlier this year with theft of public money, has anywhere near $1.5 million to pay that debt. He also faces other legal action and debts, including a lawsuit by a construction company unpaid $435,000 for a restaurant it built in Nashville for a company in which Holliday was a part-owner. Holliday is also accused of taking money from that company’s accounts.

In previous court proceedings, Holliday’s attorneys have discussed five rent houses, ownership of a Jonesboro coffee shop and some personal property, including various collectibles, as having potential value. He’s also made contributions to Arkansas State University from the money he stole and it’s possible that $60,000 or so could be returned by ASU.

Altogether, the assets are expected to fall well short of $1.5 million. The county was insured but the extent of that coverage isn’t currently known. Any payment would offset promised payments to the county, but Holliday’s obligation would shift to the insurance provider.

Holliday faces criminal charges for tapping county funds for personal expenditures. It has put the county in a severe financial bind because he drew on payroll taxes owed the state and federal governments. Those amounts must be paid, with interest, creating a burden on the county revenue stream.

Holliday appears to be trying to be as cooperative as possible in the face of difficult circumstances. His lawyer, Dustin McDaniel, told KAIT:

