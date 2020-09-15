A link arrived from the Peter Peterson Foundation, a fiscally conservative outfit with an anti-deficit bent, inviting me to look at their state-by-state compilation of all the categorical federal coronavirus aid programs.

Key finding: In total spending, Arkansas has received more than $11.4 billion, or $3,795 per person. Only South Carolina ranks lower.

Should we blame Donald Trump and our all-Republican congressional delegation for our low standing? Or our own Republican administration? Maybe both sides believe what hurts today makes you stronger tomorrow.

But those are the numbers. They are broken down categorically and all searchable by rank.