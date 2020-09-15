UCA and Arkansas State won’t be playing football Saturday.
The news:
The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Tuesday that its Sept. 19 home football game against Central Arkansas has been rescheduled for Oct. 10.
The game’s postponement is due to Arkansas State being unable to assemble a full two-deep depth chart at a specific position group due to player unavailability.
It was not the volume of total players unavailable, but rather the inability to field a safe number of players among the depleted position group that required the game be rescheduled.
“We are obviously disappointed for the student-athletes participating from both schools, as well as both coaching staffs and fan bases,” said A-State Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir. “We are excited that we’ve rescheduled this game to be played at Centennial Bank Stadium on Oct. 10.
“While no one wanted this outcome, the health and safety of our student-athletes will always come first. We will remain diligent in our health and safety protocols, and we look forward to resuming our 2020 schedule next week against Tulsa.”
All tickets purchased for the UCA game will be honored on the new Oct. 10 game date.
Arkansas State just beat Kansas State despite the absence of 13 players on its depth chart, but ASU wouldn’t specify reasons for their absence — positive test, exposure to others, quarantine or other reasons. From the Democrat-Gazette today quoting UCA’s athletic director Brad Teague and ASU’s Terry Mohajir:
But as the Red Wolves prepare to face the Bears on Saturday in Jonesboro, neither side is worried about ASU’s possible spike in cases.
“No, I’m not concerned about it because I know they’re testing again this week, and they’re doing everything they can to stay safe,” Teague said. “And obviously, they did well.
“It’s just like any injury you might have — you better have backups. You better have recruited well. I don’t think we’re concerned on our end, either. We hope everybody is healthy and safe just for their own personal betterment.”
Mohajir echoed the sentiment, saying “there’s not anybody in the country in the last two weeks that have tested their athletes as much as we have.”
When the SEC cranks up later this month in Fayetteville, what could possibly go wrong?