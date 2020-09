The Arkansas Lottery says a Pine Bluff merchant sold a $2 million Powerball ticket in the Sept. 5 drawing, but the prize has not yet been claimed.

The ticket was sold at Ma Food Mart, 3100 S. Hazel Street in Pine Bluff. It contained the five winning numbers but didn’t match the Powerball number. That was good for a $1 million prize, doubled because the purchaser paid another dollar for the Power Play option.