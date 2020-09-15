Dear Little Rock Voters:

Advertisement During my first career as a fashion designer (couturier), I had the pleasure of working with many women of distinction. While presenting a fashion showing of original creations at the former Southcentral Career College, where I also taught, Gay White was in attendance. From getting to know her, I eventually was honored to have on permanent display of the First Ladies Exhibit at the Old State House Museum the inaugural gown I designed for First Lady Gay White. A few years back, Gay spearheaded a fundraiser, held at the Governor’s Mansion, to restore and preserve First Ladies’ gowns. The exhibit is complete, and everyone should visit the Old State House Museum and see this exhibit as well as so many more.

Later, as former director of The Design institute at UALR, while Bill Clinton was in office as governor, I enjoyed the great fortune of working closely with First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton. She recognized the value of specialized training in a variety of professions that did not necessarily require a college degree. She highly praised the Design Institute as a prime example of this. Advertisement

Students learned how to sketch clothing designs, draft the patterns and construct garments while also enlisting their own models for a huge fashion show production at the pinnacle of their training. Probably the most widely known former student of the Design Institute is the fabulous couturière and owner of her own fashion school, Jamileh Kamran. Others succeeded in securing related positions within the fashion field. First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and the late Willie Oates (lovingly referred to as the “hat lady”) co-emceed the event at the new Statehouse Convention Center. This elaborate production was underwritten by Maybelline. Advertisement

Why is this germane to being an at-large city director? For many years I have pressed for the creation of opportunities for young and old alike to learn a profitable trade that does not necessarily require traditional post-secondary education. Pulaski Technical College offers associate degrees and as an institution has created culinary and hospitality programs, which are fantastic opportunities for those wishing to get into these types of professions. My thinking is we need more trades-oriented and well-paid career training, such as plumbing, electrical, professional painting, construction and others under the supervision of professionals in these fields. We should bring back apprenticeships and fund these by awarding scholarships through coordination with grants writers, private philanthropists and foundations who support these types of training.

My belief also is we should take the example from so many other areas of Arkansas where communities have combined efforts to resurrect old buildings through renovations of former theaters, such as the Royal Theatre in Benton. This has been a very successful venue for displaying the talents of primarily young players through local business sponsorships of musical productions. Bringing back the former Lee Theatre on 13th Street, south of I-630, and which is listed on the Arkansas Historic Registry, has for years been of interest throughout the local community. But lack of funding has delayed the realization of this dream of so many very talented youths living in and around this urban area. As an At Large City Director, I will bring my interests and experience in the arts and my dedication to do what it takes to create opportunities for those who need them the most. As is true with the Royal Theatre, the former Lee Theatre will bring together participants from all over our great city of Little Rock and beyond. We will find an inspiring new and appropriate name for this relic as it is being brought back to life. As an at-large city director, I will bring my interests and experience in the arts and my dedication to doing what it takes to create opportunities for those who need them the most. Advertisement As a problem solver, I advocate for progressive thinking. There is so much to be accomplished south of I-630, especially west of Chester Street and east of University Avenue. As a co-founder in 1990 of The Forest Hills Neighborhood Association (FHNA), I worked collectively with many others and we accomplished dramatic transformations. When I moved to this area in 1987, gangs had taken over the whole area. The former Highland Park was teeming with criminals, drugs and firearms. As we were forming the FHNA, together with the establishment of a Crime Stop Neighborhood Watch program, our membership worked cooperatively with the police to rid the area of the criminal element. Concurrently with our formation of a very strong neighborhood fighting crime, Forest Hills also became a founding member of the Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods in 1990. I have been for many years the representative of Forest Hills at the regular monthly meetings of CLRN. The Late Willie Hinton and his wife, Blondell Hinton, were neighbors of mine. Willie Hinton was soon elected city director from Ward 2. Director Hinton championed me to become a Planning Commissioner beginning in November of 1997, where I served two terms (six years). I will always remember the call I received from present-day Vice Mayor BJ Wyrick that I had been appointed as a Planning Commissioner. At the same time as I joined the Planning Commission, there were also Obray Nunley, Judith Faust, Pam Adcock and Fred Allen. Willie Hinton was soon elected city director from Ward 2. Pam, Judith and I were known as the “Neighborhood Commissioners,” a title of which we were very proud. All of us newbies went through very rigorous and several days-long training. Most of our commissioner training was from hands-on experience. I learned volumes of information from my exposure to practical Planning Commission business operations. Most notably, I learned how to research every item on the agenda so that I could speak as a well-informed commissioner who knew enough going into meetings to listen first and then ask important questions before making any decisions. When there were opponents to proposed items for consideration before the Planning Commission, it usually was from a person or persons representing a neighborhood who had the belief that their concerns needed to be heard. As a commissioner, I strongly felt my responsibility was to weigh concerns against what often is allowable in certain areas but not wanted by the community most affected. While a commissioner, I sometimes wrote a minority report that was entered into the record when I believed colleagues should not have approved a request or vice versa. Planning Commissioners can and do communicate with developers and others away from Planning Commission business at the dais, in the effort to broker agreements of acceptable circumstances that can prove to be a win-win situation for all parties concerned. For example, before us was a proposed development presented by Dickson Flake and his client that left me as the one holdout vote needed to approve the application. I asked for a short recess and stepped down from the dais to make a proposal to Flake and his client. I asked Flake for a moratorium of 10 years before any development would take place on the still rural stretch of Kanis Road beginning at Shackleford and ending at Bowman Road. My reasoning was based on the expressed concerns of homeowners all along this strip fearing they would not receive what their properties were worth and not have enough time to relocate ahead of the fast-paced developments in this area of town. In exchange for this moratorium, I agreed to cast my vote in favor of the proposed development before us. Flake agreed to the terms and a record was placed in the minutes. Exactly 10 years later, homeowners had sold their properties for acceptable amounts and had relocated to their new homes. The development of this strip of Kanis Road immediately began. Even after I termed out as a planning commissioner, I have raised issues before the Board of Directors as well as the Planning Commission on many occasions as a community activist. I have stood with representatives of areas all over Little Rock. A pre-COVID-19 example of this is the request from the Upper Baseline Neighborhood Association to approve a non-allowable racetrack set-up for motor carts to be sold behind the Baseline Elementary School. I spoke on behalf of the neighborhood. Since so many former but now abandoned businesses in that area had closed, the community believed that small businesses of this type would be a good fit at this location. The request was approved by reversing the recommendation of staff not to approve this use thus allowing a special use permit for this business to go forward with their plan. Another relatively recent (pre-COVID-19) issue before the Planning Commission was a Geyer Springs neighborhood concern regarding the location of a food truck where there is not adequate parking for this fast-paced operation. The request before the Planning Commission was to allow this use. Along with others, I spoke on behalf of the neighborhood not to allow this use for a variety of reasons — lack of adequate parking, lack of moving the truck daily into another area when not in operation, dangerous ingress and egress at the location for vehicles, and presenting a danger to pedestrians as well as close proximity to a residence that to the owner is not acceptable. The decision was for the food truck owner to make changes to limit hours of operation, to move the truck to a secure location when not in use and to give relief to the residential area concerns.

Probably the most involved I have been as a neighborhood/community activist took place closer to home:

“Muse should be familiar to those who followed the development of the Little Rock Technology Park. His Forest Hills neighborhood, on the south side of Interstate 630 across from UAMS, was targeted by powerful business forces as the site for the tech park. Homes would have been taken and leveled. Muse led neighborhood opposition that was critical in a change of direction that eventually led To the Tech Park downtown instead.” – Max Brantley, Arkansas Times Advertisement

To be clear, were it not for the three At-Large Directors Joan Adcock, Gene Fortson, and Dean Kumpuris coming together to assist us in our struggles, the community of Forest Hills might not now exist. After almost three years of fighting against the odds as a well-established and unified neighborhood, the at-large directors brought together enough directors to approve an ordinance that would withhold $22 million of the one-cent tax from the Technology Park should they have decided to exercise eminent domain against the wishes of 90 percent of the residents in Forest Hills.

My long-term experience as a human rights advocate goes way back to the early 1970s. There was a lot of attention being placed on women’s rights. During this timeframe, I remember the announcement that Bella Abzug was coming to town to march to the Arkansas State Capitol with a large contingency to raise awareness that Arkansas was among those who had not ratified the Equal Rights Amendment. The term “equality” across the board included non-discrimination based on “sex”. Not that I think I had anything much to do with the change; nevertheless, I sent in advance of Bella’s arrival a card suggesting that she might want to consider changing the use of “sex” to “gender,” a softer approach that might soothe the savage breasts. Low and behold, “gender” seemed to have become the operative term, often now the proverbial albatross around my educator’s neck as I now try to distinguish the differences between the two terms while teaching. My students of gender studies know that I have been a feminist since the 1970s, an acceptable title for me. Students at first have mixed reactions when I explain that one does not have to be female to be a feminist.

Additionally, I have for decades been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community at large. As a returning nontraditional student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UALR) in 2004, I entered with the idea that I would concentrate on human rights issues. The most closely aligned program that I could find, and which turned out to be my best option, was anthropology. In 2005, I was bestowed the prestigious UALR Stonewall Scholarship as the Inaugural Recipient for my work in studies of human rights with a concentration on LGBTQ+ issues and achievements.

In the spring of 2008, I graduated magna cum laude in anthropology. My postgraduate work was interdisciplinary during which time I concentrated on social sciences, namely cultural anthropology, sociology and gender studies. I was chosen as the Marshall for the College of Arts, Humanities, and the Social Sciences. I received a medallion from the Graduate Students’ Association, of which I was an active participant and representative of the AHSS College on the Board of Directors of GSA. Almost immediately after I finished my advanced degree, I was contacted by the chair of the Department of Sociology and Anthropology, asking if I could come to her office for a discussion. During that meeting, Dr. Juliana Flinn asked if I would like to join the department as an adjunct instructor. She said I could think about it before making my decision. My immediate response was, “I do not need to think about it. I would love to teach at UALR.” Thus, I began my teaching career at my alma mater. In both undergraduate a well as postgraduate work at UALR, I enjoyed invaluable teaching internship opportunities.

Previously to the above seven-year program, in 1994, and after another but different yet the intense seven-year program, I earned top professional credentials in Interior Design. One can go online to the National Council for Interior Design Qualification and enter my name to find my registration with this entity.

This career over the years has placed me in contact with remarkable persons all over Little Rock, the state, and beyond. I have come to know and work with hundreds of homeowners and businesses, who know of my dedication to the tasks and professionalism while in this career path for decades, which I believe is transportable to performance of the duties of at-large city director. To be successful in both endeavors, a person must be a good communicator and know how to assist others in decision-making processes. An at-large city director must also remember who the bosses are, as one in my field recognizes. As an at-large director, one must keep in mind that the bosses are the “people” — the citizenry, privately and as businesses, and they all are taxpayers, contributors to the treasury they entrust to the directors to prudently consider while creating annual budgets.

Advocating for better communication between planning and development and affected persons, i.e., neighborhoods, regarding so-called “improvements” that will have direct, irreversible and probable harmful health outcomes attached is high on my to-do list. An example of this is the unnecessary 10-lane expansion of I-30 Crossing at the minimum cost of $1 billion for a seven-mile stretch of highway. It is reported that we have less than one-half that amount, and the ATHD expects all citizens of Arkansas to pay a new tax for the overages of an estimated half-billion dollars.

I support Town Hall meetings, to hear and discuss concerns of citizens well in advance of decisions made by our Board of Directors. This can be achieved remotely. At City Hall, we need clarity, especially in today’s world. Let us end voice votes and settle all issues by raising hands or roll-call votes to enable online viewers to understand the actions of our leaders.

As an at-large director, I will advocate for a successful and comprehensive solution to homelessness. I will promote a discussion of how we might follow the example of Community First! Village in Austin, Texas (MLF.org). I also wish to discuss the multifaceted value provided our educators, parents, and Little Rock students via the exploration of a truly phenomenal organization (xqsuperschool.org). And there are more to come.

I am Rohn Muse, asking for your vote for at-large city director, position 9. Please send your donations and questions regarding volunteer opportunities to the address below. Be on the lookout for my literature that will be delivered to your home sometime during the remainder of the election season.