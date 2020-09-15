On July 23rd someone spray painted “white pride” on this wall, so I painted “Love Unites Us” over it. Last night someone vandalized it with the message “love weakens us”. They also painted “14 words” on the side of the building. I’ll work to get this covered as quickly as I can. pic.twitter.com/U7AR1K1HQe — Olivia Trimble (@SleetCityWoman) September 15, 2020

A second chapter in the story about Fayetteville artist Olivia Trimble, who received permission from a building owner in Fayetteville to paint over “white pride” graffiti with a better message. The building is on Martin Luther King Blvd.