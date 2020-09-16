Arkansas PBS has announced the schedule for televised debates in congressional races and it appears U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton is declining to participate.

The debates will be taped and aired Oct. 12-14, with livestreaming on YouTube. All the candidates for Congressional Districts 2, 3 and 4 are scheduled to appear. PBS said only that Cotton is not scheduled to appear with Libertarian challenger Ricky Dale Harrington.

PBS also has scheduled programming on the three constitutional amendments proposed by the legislature and, for now, a referendum on a law expanding surgical practices for optometrists. The Arkansas Supreme Court should strike the referendum if it holds with its precedent on two other amendments removed from the ballot.

Here’s the full schedule of the political programs on PBS.

The high-interest debate between Sen. Joyce Elliott and Rep. French Hill for 2nd District Congress will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 and aired at 7 p.m. on PBS.