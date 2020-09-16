The Russellville School Board last night voted to end a virtual school option for students in grades K-8 at the end of the first nine weeks and to devise a plan to end the virtual option for high school students, at least by mid-year.

The move seems to have been motivated by concern that some students weren’t being well-served by virtual education.

Some parents wanted to continue the virtual option.

I can’t help but note that this will produce another potential source of students for the profit-making Arkansas Virtual Academy, an online school soon to be authorized to enroll up to 5,500 students. If it hits that mark with expected state Board of Education Approval will produce almost $37 million of state revenue (at the same per-student reimbursement rate given real school districts) for a district without walls, gyms, band rooms, cafeterias, the same level of teacher staffing and all the rest offered by real schools. It also has a less-than-stellar academic record. It grew far beyond its original limited enrollment status thanks to legislative trickery by a senator who’s now state Education secretary, Johnny Key. I like their odds of raking in still more dough for the K-12 outfit that provides services to the “academy.”

