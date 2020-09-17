By
Max Brantley
On
4:08 pm

Arkansas Times photographer Brian Chilson passed along these scenes he photographed on Capitol Avenue and Broadway across the street from the federal courthouse today.

The masked men with guns would say only that they were keeping the peace. They identified themselves as Arkansas Patriots, perhaps this new Facebook entity.

 

Perhaps they saw a problem with armed people on the other side of the street, identities not immediately known but the logo suggests that of a group that protests police brutality.