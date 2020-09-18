This week was the deadline for presidential candidates to file their slate of electors in Arkansas should the candidate carry the state November 3.

Who, you wondered, might Kanye West tap should he top the Arkansas ticket. Wonder no more — five people from West Memphis and one from Blytheville, including, based on web searches, a caterer, a teacher, a music producer and perhaps a student. No readily apparent Google footprints suggest they are Republican operatives, such as have popped up in swing states in an apparent effort to help Donald Trump.

For your information:

Here are the Kanye West Elector filings.

For the wishful thinkers, here are the Democratic Party Electors for Joe Biden-Kamala Harris

And, finally, the likely Arkansas voters when the Electoral College convenes Dec. 13. No chance Doyle Webb and them will be faithless electors. Just shameless.

You’re on your own on the other 10 candidates on the Arkansas ballot.