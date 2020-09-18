Massive line of voters in Fairfax, Virginia, on the FIRST DAY of in-person early voting. Some voters say they showed up because they lost faith in USPS to deliver ballots. Officials tell CNN they’ve never seen anything like this on Day One. pic.twitter.com/uFDSfMINWX — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) September 18, 2020

Huge crowds were reported as early voting begins in Virginia. It doesn’t begin until Oct. 19 in Arkansas, sorry to say. (Another thing the governor could have helped, but wouldn’t.)

The desire to vote early is not only fear of handling by the Trump-impaired Postal Service. It’s a simple desire to be damn sure a vote is cast in this election, the most important of my 70 years if not all time.

On the topic of voting: More advice from a veteran poll worker. It includes information about the new system available in many locations, including Pulaski County, to track your absentee ballot should you request one. I tried it out and it said my ballot was mailed Sept. 15. I haven’t received it yet, but here’s hoping.

Anyway, from my friend:

As you know, Pulaski Co. has new election hardware and software. The new software has tracking data for those who go the absentee ballot route which is terrific given the circumstances this election. Those of us who live in Pulaski County can look up our voter information in the county’s database. Use this link: https://www.voterview.ar-nova. org/voterview To look up your voter information enter your given first name (e.g., James rather than Jimmy or Robert rather than Rob), last name and date of birth. Assuming you entered information that matches county records and you are registered to vote, that should bring up your personal voter information. If you requested an absentee ballot and it has been mailed, you will see the date it was mailed. Once you return your completed absentee ballot you will also see it noted they received it. And finally, the status of your absentee ballot can be checked. If there is a problem with your absentee ballot (for example, you neglected to include a copy of an acceptable photo ID), you will see if there is a problem or if your absentee ballot was accepted and your vote will be counted. If you did not request an absentee ballot, the name and address of your assigned polling place is shown. That’s where you vote on election day. In addition, early voting sites, their addresses and the dates of early voting at those locations are shown. There will also be some “vote centers” this election, which is new. Suggestion: if you plan to vote early and in-person and want to avoid the longest lines, don’t vote on either the first few or last few early voting dates which are always the busiest. If you can, vote when many others are working, between 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. That has worked well over the years during busy elections like this one. If you plan to vote in person on Election Day, vote during the same hours noted to avoid the longest waits. Scroll down to the bottom of your voter page where you will see your ballot ‘style’ and a sample ballot. Click on your sample ballot link and it will bring up your ballot for this election. Doing so will give you ample time to consider the candidates for positions like judge where you may not be familiar with any of the candidates. Every ballot includes national and statewide races (president, senate and ballot issues). Other races like state representative, judges, city board and the like are based on where you live and will differ on ballots from one area to another. For example, only those who live inside the Little Rock or North Little Rock city limits will have those city board or alderman positions on their ballots. Share with family and friends. The more information voters have, the better. Vote like your life depends on it. It does.

One other point not specifically mentioned. If you choose to vote absentee and fear the Postal Service, you may deliver the ballot in person to the county clerk’s office by the close of business the day before the election.

There are plans under discussion to try to arrange a drive-by dropoff point at the courthouse to make it even easier, but no final word on that yet.