it’s not just football anymore, suspended for two weeks. All of the Little Rock School District’s new Southwest High School is shutting down for both in-person and virtual instruction Monday on account of COVID-19. Letter from the principal:

Good Evening, Gryphon Family: This is Principal Marvin Burton with an important announcement. Monday, September 21st, Little Rock Southwest High School will be closed to all students and staff for onsite and virtual instruction, as well as extracurricular events. (The school will also be closed to all extracurricular activities this weekend). This week, we have had several students test positive for the COVID virus. In addition, we have had to quarantine a large number of students based on close contact with their peers. LRSD is working with the Arkansas Department of Health and LRSD’s Point of Contact (POC) team to continue efforts on contact tracing and will utilize this weekend and Monday for making a firm decision on the future direction for in-person learning. We will also deep clean and disinfect the campus. Students who attend school in-person will be provided further instructions Monday from the school, depending on the extent of the need for quarantine. This is an update regarding Chromebooks. NO Chromebooks will be distributed on Monday, September 21st We will follow up with you via ParentLink as well as on our social media sites with distribution information. Little Rock School District values the health of every student and staff member and that is why we are taking this extra step to research the extent of possible contacts. We will continue to be transparent and work with our POC to notify anyone who may be impacted. Thanks for your understanding and stay safe.

Questions include why no virtual instruction? The latest LRSD update shows no positive or quarantined staff.

I’m inquiring, but in the coronavirus era, clarity is in short supply.