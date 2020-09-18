Arkansas has added another 871 cases of COVID-19 to the state tally.

The specifics:

Total cases rose by 871 from yesterday’s total to 74,082.

Of this number: 724 came from a rise in confirmed cases, linked to a PCR test, for a total of 72,338.

Another 147 came in the form of “probable” cases, generally meaning a positive antigen test, to a total of 1,744.

Together, you get the total of 74,082 cases.

Seven deaths were added to the state total, now at 1,173, counting both confirmed and probable cases.

I don’t have the daily testing figure yet, but it only creates confusion because the number of tests and the number of confirmed cases don’t come from the same data sets. They don’t necessarily cover the same period of time.

Benton (33), Pulaski (65) and Washington (79) counties were among the tops with new cases.

I’ll update when the fuller Health Department summary arrives.