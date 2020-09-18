KATV reports that the sixth grade at Forest Heights Stem Academy in the Little Rock School District will go “virtual” through Sept. 28 because a staff member tested positive and four are in quarantine.

The article notes also the postponement of two football games for the new Southwest High School because a student tested positive and 51 students are in quarantine.

Advertisement

All of Dunbar Magnet School is on virtual learning through Sept. 21.

More COVID details in LRSD here, though it’s a little hard to follow for a comprehensive assessment of the district’s situation.

Advertisement

For example, the latest daily report adds some new reports, but doesn’t round up existing positive cases and quarantines.

Advertisement

The district provides a weekly update, but as last week’s shows, it doesn’t break down cases by school.