Dr. Fauci says bars and restaurants should remain closed amid the pandemic: “Bars are a really important place of spreading of infection … That becomes particularly important if you happen to be in an area where there’s a high degree of community spread”https://t.co/hhqgw5YHPd — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 18, 2020

Anthony Fauci is a doctor and epidemiologist. Trust him? Or trust Donald Trump? Or trust the governor of a state steadily in the top 10 for COVID-19 growth since the bars and restaurants reopened?

This being Arkansas …

Play ball! Meet you at the D-Lux (or its modern equivalent) after the game.