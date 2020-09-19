Wikipedia/National Register of Historic Places

40/29 reports on the refusal of the United Daughters of the Confederacy to move a tribute to Confederate soldiers from the Sebastian County courthouse in Fort Smith.

A deal was proposed to move the statue to a city cemetery, with cost paid from private sources. Not good enough for Joey McCutchen, the lawyer for the UDC. He brokered a deal to move a monument venerating defenders of slavery in Bentonville from the town square to a private park. The financial details or the provider of the money (we’d guess they’re named Walton) were never revealed.

McCutchen fought long and ultimately in vain to preserve trappings of the Confederacy associated with the city’s Southside High School.

The monument was supposed to be in a cemetery in the first place. From Wikipedia:

The monument was placed in 1903 with funding raised by the local chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy. An earlier Confederate memorial, placed at Fort Smith National Cemetery, was destroyed by a tornado, and the federal government objected to the placement of this memorial there without alterations to also commemorate the Union dead. The city granted permission for its placement at its current location.

Forget hell.