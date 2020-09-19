By
Max Brantley
On
10:08 am

A Tweet last night worth sharing.

Here’s the link to the NPR data. It’s been updated since yesterday. There are now five hotspot states, but Arkansas is hanging right in. Still, a per capita rate that indicates “unchecked community spread.”

It’s a mystery because the governor has said repeatedly that the data indicates no correlation with churches, bars, restaurants, gyms, schools, football games or chuckwagon races being open for business. Maybe chicken plants, but the governor has said their practices are a model for the country.

Speaking of chicken and other meat plants (and or course Tyson Foods was in the thick of the article linked below):

The key element of the Pro Publica story is what industry wanted and political leaders were happy to supply — the inability of a worker to claim unemployment if they quit a job for fear of contracting a deadly disease. People had to work. And many worked sick, with dreadful consequences.  The business of Arkansas and America is business, not the welfare of the working class.

