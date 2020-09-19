Arkansas is also named as one of the four worst states – with highest rates of new cases adjusted for population – by NPR. Daily avg rates up 48% over 2 wks ago. “Unchecked community spread.” Perhaps throwing the barn door open wasn’t the best decision, @AsaHutchinson? pic.twitter.com/cz3sVErtBv — arkepi (@arkepi2020) September 18, 2020

A Tweet last night worth sharing.

Here’s the link to the NPR data. It’s been updated since yesterday. There are now five hotspot states, but Arkansas is hanging right in. Still, a per capita rate that indicates “unchecked community spread.”

It’s a mystery because the governor has said repeatedly that the data indicates no correlation with churches, bars, restaurants, gyms, schools, football games or chuckwagon races being open for business. Maybe chicken plants, but the governor has said their practices are a model for the country.

Speaking of chicken and other meat plants (and or course Tyson Foods was in the thick of the article linked below):

Hundreds of emails offer a rare look at the meat industry’s influence and access to the highest levels of government. The draft was submitted a week before Trump’s executive order, which bore striking similarities. https://t.co/gqLY3kmbIQ — ProPublica (@propublica) September 19, 2020

The key element of the Pro Publica story is what industry wanted and political leaders were happy to supply — the inability of a worker to claim unemployment if they quit a job for fear of contracting a deadly disease. People had to work. And many worked sick, with dreadful consequences. The business of Arkansas and America is business, not the welfare of the working class.