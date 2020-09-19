The Arkansas department of freeway building has announced years of traffic hell will begin next week in and around the seven miles of Interstate 30 through Little Rock and North Little Rock.

The billion-dollar project (the full billion if voters approve a state sales tax increase Nov. 3 to cover a $350 million budget overrun) has been cleared to begin by federal Judge James M. “Jay” Moody Jr. over objections of plaintiffs in a public interest lawsuit detailing the manifest shortcomings of the environmental impact study on the project. It will widen the neighborhood-destroying concrete gulch, harm air and water and cause terrible city grid traffic problems along with new traffic clogs on connecting freeways.

An appeal is underway of Moody’s refusal to stop construction, but the state isn’t wasting any time. It pulled a similar trick on an Interstate 630 widening project, getting so much work done while a lawsuit was pending that Judge Moody could find no reason to stop it.

The world of traffic is changing, but don’t tell it to the construction lobby, the mossbacked highway engineers or a judge who thinks shaving a minute off a commute to Cabot is more important to the public welfare than the quality of life in the city in which he lives.

In any case: Here’s the Arkansas Department of Transportation announcement about the start of work. You have been warned.

Crews continue to prepare for construction work along theInterstate 30 corridor in Little Rock and North Little Rock. That work will require Interstate, ramps, road closures, and a traffic shift beginning next week, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials. Weather permitting, crews will alternately close eastbound I-30 lanes and an I-630 off-ramp lane as part of a traffic shift occurring the week of Monday, September 21. In addition, crews will be placing a temporary barrier wall along President Clinton Avenue in Little Rock and will close several city streets east of I-30 in North Little Rock for construction staging. Lane Closures in Little Rock – Beginning Monday, September 21, 8:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m.

 Eastbound I-30 alternating lane closures between Roosevelt Road and 9th Street

nightly through Thursday, September 24. Road Closures in North Little Rock – Beginning Monday, September 21, 8:00 p.m.

 Portions of Brother Paul Drive, East Washington Avenue, and South Locust Street in

North Little Rock will be closed until further notice. Alternate detours will be signed. Flagging Operations on President Clinton Ave in Little Rock – Beginning Monday,

September 21 through Friday, September 25, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

 Single right lane closure begins at Mahlon Martin Street, proceeding west through

Ferry Street. Traffic Shift and Ramp Closure in Little Rock – Beginning Thursday, September 24,

9:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m.

 Eastbound I-630 ramp to eastbound I-30 and the East 15th Street ramp will be closed for two nights. Alternate detours will be signed.

 Eastbound I-30 between I-440 and 6th Street will shift toward the outside lanes.

Additionally, the eastbound I-30 Exit to 6 th and 9 th Streets will be closed for

approximately 10-12 months beginning Thursday, September 24 at 9:00 p.m.

Alternate detours will be signed.

This will not be pleasant in the area near my downtown office, but good news: The pandemic sent me home six months ago. I and many others may make the arrangement permanent, another potential factor in highway needs in the years ahead.