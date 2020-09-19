The open line and coronavirus report: More than 1,000 new cases.

The state doesn’t give the full bottom line. To get the daily increase, you have to know where probable cases stood yesterday (1,744) to know that 275 “probable” cases were added thanks to antigen testing. So altogether, a 1,078 jump in cases. No probable deaths were added.

Governor Hutchinson spins and grins, understating the case count by leaving out probables and again touting the growing number of tests. Not noting a positive rate in the 10 percent range. Or the growth in active cases.

Advertisement

What else to say? It’s happy hour somewhere. And next Saturday we’ll have college football!