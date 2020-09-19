Realistically, the odds favor Donald Trump filling the U.Supreme Court vacancy created by Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s death.

Advertisement

The only hope is shame among Republicans in the Senate, both before the election and after, when Trump will still be in office and Republicans will still hold a majority even if the election were to change both the occupant of the White House and the Senate majority.

It is useful to remember what Republicans said in 2016, when they refused to even hold a hearing on Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland for 293 days.

Advertisement

First, use Lindsey Graham’s words, as he asked:

Here’s a tour de force roundup of pronouncement by Republican senators in early 2016 that a Supreme Court vacancy should not be filled in a presidential election year. Read the whole thread.

Advertisement

Mitch McConnell in 2016: “There hasn’t been a vacancy created in a presidential election year filled in 80 years… so this vacancy will not be filled this year. We will look forward to the American people deciding who they want to make this appointment through their own votes” — Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) September 19, 2020

Let’s highlight Arkansas’s sanctimonious senators, including alleged Supreme Court contender Tom Cotton.

Advertisement

Shame is the only hope. Finding it among Republican senators will be a challenge.

Here’s Joe Biden’s statement: