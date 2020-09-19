Realistically, the odds favor Donald Trump filling the U.Supreme Court vacancy created by Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s death.
The only hope is shame among Republicans in the Senate, both before the election and after, when Trump will still be in office and Republicans will still hold a majority even if the election were to change both the occupant of the White House and the Senate majority.
It is useful to remember what Republicans said in 2016, when they refused to even hold a hearing on Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland for 293 days.
First, use Lindsey Graham’s words, as he asked:
America demands decency. Not hypocrisy.
Here’s a tour de force roundup of pronouncement by Republican senators in early 2016 that a Supreme Court vacancy should not be filled in a presidential election year. Read the whole thread.
Mitch McConnell in 2016: "There hasn't been a vacancy created in a presidential election year filled in 80 years… so this vacancy will not be filled this year. We will look forward to the American people deciding who they want to make this appointment through their own votes"
Let’s highlight Arkansas’s sanctimonious senators, including alleged Supreme Court contender Tom Cotton.
Shame is the only hope. Finding it among Republican senators will be a challenge.
Here’s Joe Biden’s statement:
Tonight our nation mourns an American hero, a giant of legal doctrine, and a relentless voice in the pursuit of that highest American ideal: Equal Justice Under Law.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg stood for all of us. She fought for all of us. As a young attorney, she persisted through every challenge that an unequal system placed in her way to change the laws of our land and lead the legal charge to advance equal rights for women. It was my honor to preside over her confirmation hearings, and to strongly support her accession to the Supreme Court. In the decades since, she was consistently and reliably the voice that pierced to the heart of every issue, protected the constitutional rights of every American, and never failed in the fierce and unflinching defense of liberty and freedom. Her opinions, and her dissents, will continue to shape the basis of our law for future generations. May her memory be a blessing to all people who cherish our Constitution and its promise.
Tonight, and in the coming days, we should be focused on the loss of Justice Ginsburg and her enduring legacy. But just so there is no doubt, let me be clear: The voters should pick a President, and that President should select a successor to Justice Ginsburg. This was the position that the Republican Senate took in 2016, when there were nearly nine months before the election. That is the position the United States Senate must take now, when the election is less than two months away. We are talking about the Constitution and the Supreme Court. That institution should not be subject to politics.