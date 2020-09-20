Counting the 14 new “probable” cases, Arkansas added 565 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, better than the 1,000 the day before, but Sunday is typically quieter. Another eight deaths, with none attributed to probable cases.

Hospitalization count continues to creep upward and between confirmed and probables the active case count is almost 6,700.

Perhaps that’s why the Harvard Global Health Institute COVID-19 risk assessment tracking has Arkansas among six states with the growth in cases so great that travel is risky. In those places, they say, people ought to stay home. Arkansas is, based on a count through Friday, fourth among the sixth with a rolling seven-day average of more than 30 new cases per 100,000 people. You can see the interactive maps here to view risk assessment at the county and state level.

For example, here’s the county breakdown:

And the curve is not good for the state over time, near its highest level yet:

The daily case rate in Washington County, where — Woo, Pig! — college football resumes this week is about 45 cases per 100,000. Meet you at the D-Lux.

Governor Hutchinson is calm. His announcement today lauds the state’s great testing effort. It is better. The contact tracing has, however, seemed to have been a failure at reducing the growth rate. But remember: Open gyms, bars, restaurants,, churches, chuckwagon races, blatting bands and choir sing-alongs have NOTHING to do with it. The governor has said so repeatedly. We are Ready for Business.

