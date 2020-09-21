For the record, some developments in the eternal fight over a casino in Pope County.

First, last week the Arkansas Supreme Court dispensed with a lawsuit by a group opposed to any casino.

In brief, the Supreme Court ruled that a suit by Citizens for a Better Pope County was moot. The group wanted enforcement of an initiated ordinance approved by Pope County voters that required a local vote before the Quorum Court could give its blessing to an applicatoin for a casino permit in the county, authorized by a constitutional amendment in 2018. The Quorum Court later repealed that ordinance so that request is dead. The group also contended the Quorum Court had met illegally in secret in the course of approving a deal with the Cherokee Nation for some $40 million in contributions to local projects in return for support for their casino application. This, too, is moot the court siad because the county judge approved the permit and that was all that was necessary under the constitutional amendment.

Meanwhile, the state Racing Commission has ignored the findings of its own outside consultant and voted, amid competing allegations of undue influence, in favor of giving the permit to Gulfside Casino Partnership of Mississippi. Court contests continue on that.

In the meanwhile, Rep. Stan Berry of Russellville has written the Racing Commission to object to its decision in favor of Gulfside. He said he’s sure the majority of Pope County agrees and he asks the commission to preserve all records of its deliberations on the matter. He believes a court ultimately will decide the legislature’s effort to require the approval of a permit by current local county officials rather than those who left office at the end of 2018 (the approval Gulfside had) would be upheld by the court. So far, courts have seen it differently.

Short version: For now, the only money to be generated by casino gambling in Pope County will be legal fees.