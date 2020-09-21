The state report today on new coronavirus cases:

641 new cases, counting both confirmed and probable new cases since yesterday, for a total of 76,364 cases.

Deaths are up by 16 (15 from confirmed cases and 1 from probable cases). Total active cases are at 6,706, up 21 from yesterday.

I’ll update with the expected spin-and-grin from Governor Hutchinson, something like: “Glad to see that number down; good testing. See you at happy hour or else the football game!”

UPDATE: His comment on the numbers:

We continue to see good testing numbers in AR. Our antigen testing has exceeded our monthly goal & PCR testing is on pace to do the same. Tomorrow, I will talk about what we should do to prepare for winter & the latest White House report.

FWIW: The Harvard Global Health risk tracking map still has Arkansas rising in the rankings, up to No. 3 through Saturday.

In other news, Lonoke High School is going all virtual through Sept. 30 because of infected staff and students and numbers in quarantine. KATV reports.

UPDATE: Here’s the news on Southwest High School, which had no classes at all today, in person or virtual, as officials met to decide what to do about an outbreak:

The Arkansas Department of Health and the Little Rock School District met today to determine the appropriate response to COVID cases at Little Rock Southwest High School (LRSWHS). It has been determined that cases at the school are related to athletics, and we have not seen any community transmission through classrooms. Because these exposures have significantly impacted our staffing numbers, LRSD believes the most responsible approach is to move in-person instruction at the school to virtual instruction for the remainder of this week (September 21-25). Impacted students and staff who have been quarantined or need to remain in isolation have been contacted by the LRSD Point of Contact (POC)team. LRSD deep cleaned and disinfected the campus over the weekend. District staff is working to assist in-person learners with devices so they may move to virtual learning over this one-week period. Parents whose last names begin with A-M and whose students are attending in-person, will be allowed to pick up their devices starting tomorrow at 12:30 p.m.; for parents whose last names begin with N-Z and have an in-person learner, devices may be picked up on Wednesday morning. All classified employees and staff who are not teachers are asked to report to work tomorrow. The exception to this rule would be any staff who is already quarantined.