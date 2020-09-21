The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Michael Wickline did a thorough rundown in today’s paper of Democrat Alisa Blaize Dixon’s challenge of incumbent Republican Sen. Jane English of North Little Rock for District 34.

But I think it’s worth digging a little deeper into the math of right-wing Sen. English’s standard defense of her vote for an income tax cut because it primarily benefitted the wealthy.

Dixon, a retired teacher, is going after English’s support for school vouchers that damage public education and English’s campaign support from special interest PACs and bilionaires like Jim Walton and Warren Stephens. She also said she likely wouldn’t have joined English’s vote to reduce the state’s top marginal income tax rate from 6.9 to 5.9 percent.

Dixon said the tax system needs balance, given that the high sales tax rate (increased by the 2019 legislature on Internet purchases along with a gas tax increase) falls heavily on the poor. The response in the article:

English said, “It wasn’t just the people who make the most money” who got a tax break under the measure. “Everybody got something out of that,” she said. State finance department officials projected about 579,000 taxpayers would receive a tax cut under the measure. About 1.38 million individual income tax returns were filed with the finance department in 2019, according to a spokesman for the finance department.

Apart from the fact that “everybody” isn’t 41 percent of taxpayers: This is like when Republicans say millions would enjoy a capital gains tax cut — failing to mention millions would realize pennies and a handful would realize billions of dollars.

This tax cut legislation has been well-analyzed. It will produce millions in savings for the likes of Jim Walton and Warren Stephens. For the biscuit cookers, not so much.

As originally introduced by Hutchinson, the tax plan actually produced a small tax increase on the very poorest 200,000 taxpayers — from .9 to 2 percent on those making less than $4,300 a year. An amendment eliminated that, but still gave nothing to people on the bottom of the scale. Repeat. Nothing.

By the time it was done, a two-year phase-in of the top marginal rate cut, 70 percent of the tax cut of $100 to $150 million went to the 1 percent of people making more than $450,000 a year. They’ll average $8,000 a year in tax savings. 90 percent of the 1 million Arkansas taxpayers received an average cut of 40 cents.

That’s the rest of Senator English’s story on the income tax cut. Illustrated by Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families:

From the Advocates’ analysis when considering tax preparation factors:

According to ITEP’s analysis, only 28 percent of taxpayers would see any tax cut at all – down from more than 40 percent in the previous version. No taxpayer making less than $36,000 would receive a tax cut, but 99 percent of the top 1 percent – Arkansans making more than $456,000 a year or more – would. And those Arkansans in the top one percent would be getting 70 percent of the benefits of the tax cut. Overall, Arkansans making more than $94,000 would receive 98 percent of the benefits of this tax cut – leaving the other 4 in 5 Arkansans with essentially no tax relief at all.

Following the money is instructive. In English’s most recent campaign filing, for August, she reported $7,375 in contributions, all but $575 from corporate PACs. July: $5,500 from corporate PACs; May, $3,000 from PACs; April, $2,800 from state Chamber PAC; March, $750 from a PAC; of $10,000 in itemized contributions in February, more than $7,000 came from PACs and $2,800 from Jim Walton; in January, most of more than $13,000 in itemized contributions came from PACs along with $2,000 from Warren Stephens and a scattering of small contributions from Republican legislators. In December, $5,000 of more than $6,000 in itemized contributions came from PACs; in November, all $8,200 came from PACs.

One percenters love Jane English. 90 percenters might think harder.