When the Democrat-Gazette reported this weekend that the legislature had signed off on pay raises for law clerks at the Arkansas Court of Appeals so they’d be comparable to those of Arkansas Supreme Court clerks, I noticed that Judge Rita Gruber was still listed as chief judge of the Court of Appeals.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Dan Kemp announced in August that Brandon Harrison would be taking over as chief judge Sept. 1.

I asked Justice Kemp about that today.

He said in an email response that Harrison’s term will start in January. He offered no reason for the change.