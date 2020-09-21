The Southern Progress Fund has re-emerged this year to participate in some current political races, including a U.S. Senate race in Mississippi, Sen. Joyce Elliott’s run for Congress in Arkansas and opposition to the Big Business/GOP plot to snuff out a popular voice in Arkansas ballot initiatives.

This has U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton in a tizzy, already invoking George Soros (an anti-Semitic dog whistle popular among Republicans) as a player in the plot to bring better government to the South.

All Arkansans should know that the group trying to stop Issue 3 @SouthProgress is tied to George Soros. Don’t let them win. Vote YES on Issue 3. #ARPX https://t.co/OvjNTbh3Ot — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 21, 2020

I wrote hopefully about Southern Progress back in 2014. It was founded by Miss. Gov. Ronnie Musgrove and co-founded by Arkansans — George Shelton of Fayetteville and Amanda Crumley of England — with experience in the Clinton White House. Shelton recently worked on the court- and Republican-foiled effort to amend the Arkansas Constitution with a non-partisan legislative redistricting commission. It didn’t do much and went dark.

But a Southen Progress for Arkansas re-emerged last week on Facebook.

It’s purpose: To defeat Issue 3, the constitutional amendment placed on the ballot by the legislature to cripple beyond use the constitutional right to petition government (already impaired by legislative incursions in behalf of the business lobby and Republican Party). It would make canvassing so difficult and change the timeline so drastically that it’s hard to imagine how you could successfully put an amendment or initiated act on the ballot. Which is the point. The ruling powers DID NOT want medical marijuana. They DID NOT want a minimum wage increase. There was mixed feeling on casinos, which snuck on the ballot anyway. But enough of that. The business lobby knows that if it needs a constitution change, it can order one up from the legislature.

Issue 3 mocks the state’s motto, Regnat Populus. But, of course, so do Tom Cotton and the rest of the Republican Party on a daily basis.

But George Soros? Really? If so, surely he could have mustered more than the $20,000 or so Southern Progress raised in 2016. And he had no part in the redistricting amendment or a companion proposal on changing primary elections also beaten by Republican opposition on a technicality in the cumbersome anti-petition law.

As I’ve reported several times, the money for the paid canvassing for those campaigns came from Action Now, a non-profit devoted to racial, economic and social justice. It is supported by the Arnold Foundation, led by a wealthy Houston couple, Laura and John Arnold.

Arnold made his money as a hedge funder specializing in energy. His activities are not all entirely laudable in my view (charter schools, police surveillance tools and more). But George Soros is nowhere to be found. Cotton’s dog whistle is based on the thinnest of six-degrees-of-Kevin-Bacon connections mushed together by the right-wing Washington Free Beacon, none coming within sniffing distance of an Arkansas-Soros connection.

I wish Southern Progress had a pile of Soros money. It’s no filthier than the dark money Tom Cotton draws on. But if there is some money behind an effort to defeat Issue 3, I’d go looking in Houston first.

Even if you’re not George Soros or his equivalent, you can chip into the Southern Progress cause here.