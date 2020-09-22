Here’s a question for the governor’s weekly coronavirus briefing today:

A small bright spot in Arkansas’s place as one of the hottest COVID-19 spots in the country has been a relatively low hospitalization rate, well within the state’s capacity to accommodate the sick. Or so we are told.

The number moved up significantly yesterday (summary above).

Here’s the question: Why does the weekly summary from the White House coronavirus task force continue to raise questions about Arkansas hospital numbers? Governor Hutchinson refuses to release this report, but, thanks to the state Freedom of Information Act, other agencies that receive it must release it to those who ask and the AP’s Andrew DeMillo has been picking it up regularly.

Advertisement

The summary and recommendations from this week’s WH task force report on Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/VA1kcUZ6ma — Andrew DeMillo (@ademillo) September 21, 2020

Here’s the key paragraph:

Advertisement

269 new COVID-19 patients a day? “Underreporting”?

Some clarity is needed.