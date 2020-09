Minutes after one of Governor Hutchinson’s spin-and-grins that included a report on how splendidly the school year was going, yet another coronavirus headline from 40/29:

The game between the Fayetteville High and Bentonville West football teams has been canceled due to “COVID-19 quarantines,” Alan Wilbourn, Fayetteville spokesperson, confirmed to 40/29 News.

No specifics. But must be bad if they’re not playing football.