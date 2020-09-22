Here we go, Little Rock!

We are now opening our doors Wednesday-Saturday evenings at 5 pm and our regular menu will be back! Reservations are only needed for parties larger than 6. Call Sarah at 501-666-7100 to reserve your table!

Live Music Performances by Kevin Gottsponer on Thursday the Sept. 24, and Chaining Jaded on Saturday, Sept. 26! The music begins at 6:30 PM!

Join us earlier on 26th, at our Raw Bar, to Call The Hogs as we face the Georgia Bulldogs! Doors open at 1 p.m., game starts at 3 p.m.

Our Raw Bar will be popping bottles of champagne and shucking live oysters! Our Selection will include:

Gulf Coast, Louisiana

East Coast, Briarpatch Blue Pointe

We can’t wait to see you!