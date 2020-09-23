The Arkansas Supreme Court today issued a brief ordering preventing a hearing scheduled Friday on appointing a receiver for the Little Rock School District in place of the state.

Circuit Judge Mary McGowan had refused the state’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit seeking to regain control of the district from the state of Arkansas, which took it over in January 2015. She also had scheduled a hearing on the plaintiffs’ motion to appoint a receiver to oversee the district in place of the state Board of Education.

The state contends it is immune from the lawsuit, but plaintiffs say immunity doesn’t extend to the illegal means by which the state took control and continues to assert power over the district.

The Supreme Court refused the plaintiffs’ motion to dismiss the state’s appeal of McGowan’s ruling and granted the state’s “emergency motion” to stay proceedings.

Advertisement

This means the Supreme Court must first decide the immunity issue before there are further proceedings. Little Rock voters will elect a school board Nov. 3, but the state Board of Education, among the defendants in the suit, has placed strict limits on the School Board’s power and made clear it will add other restrictions as it feels necessary.

Incidentally, the Little Rock Education Association, its role as representative of employees in the district terminated by Education czar Johnny Key, has announced its recommendations for candidates in the Nov. 3 election.

Advertisement

A charter school lobbyist backed by the Walton Family Foundation who has long been a critic of LRSD is raising money for a PAC to support candidates in the race. This won’t be his slate.