Arkansas reports 982 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, counting both the “confirmed” count from PCR tests and those considered probable on account of antigen tests or symptoms.

Confirmed cases rose from 74,772 yesterday to 75,646. Probable cases rose from 2,209 to 2,317.

Deaths rose by 20 among confirmed cases to 1,080 and with 149 deaths linked to probable cases (no new ones today), the state death toll now stands at 1,229.

A fuller report will be coming along with the usual pablum from Governor Hutchinson.

The number of tests performed in the state rose by about 10,000 from yesterday.