And the community schools are… @CityLittleRock announced the 4 @lrsd named #commUNITYschools today. Check out the list in this video:https://t.co/hGiu5j96ZI @chicotlrsd @Washington_LRSD @stephenslrsd @WatsonLRSD @MichaelPoore1 Congrats! #LRSDPowerofUS #LRSDStrong
— Little Rock School District (@lrsd) September 23, 2020
The Little Rock School District and Dr. Jay Barth, the city of Little Rock’s chief education officer, announced today the first “community schools” — schools that will be a base for an expanded range of services for children and families and neighborhoods.
They’ll be at Chicot, Washington, Watson and Stephens. More details to come for families as well as coordinators of each site.
