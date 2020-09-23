Governor Hutchinson, who loves to cut millionaires’ taxes, loves to raise the burden on working people.

In that vein, he will stream a speech at noon today to the Arkansas Good Roads Foundation, the construction/trucking/business lobby group preparing to spend whatever it takes to put a constitutional half-cent sales tax increase permanently in the Arkansas Constitution. It will raise taxes by $300 million initially, with about $90 million going to cities and counties.

What you won’t hear Hutchinson talk about is all the gravy he has already ladled on the freeway builders (Yes, freeways. The Arkansas Department of Transportation will take $350 million of the new taxes to cover cost overrruns on the proposed billion-dollar concrete ditch through Little Rock.)

The promoters contend it’s not an increase, merely an extension of an existing tax. That’s sophistry since the existing tax is set to expire in 2023. But get a load of what the governor has already pushed to ARDOT, according to some research by an opponent of the tax.

In the current fiscal year, the freeway builders are getting $71 million from a recent fuel tax increase, $35 million diverted t Hutchinson’s direction from schools and other good uses from casino taxes, $40 million set aside by Hutchinson from general revenue surpluses (that could go to schools, health services and public safety) and a $20 million set aside from state investment income. All these were kind of invisibly done and still they have a hand out for more hundreds of milllions more extracted from purchases of the necessities of life. The highway tax-and-spenders also stuck a $2 million siphon into the wallets of drivers of hybrid and electric vehicles under the unsupported theory they don’t pay their fair share. As if pavement pounding trucking rigs do (trucker are leading the sales tax increase campaign.)

So highways are already getting an enormous increase in funding on the backs of everybody.

But still more research is needed.

The highway department has put out some confusing propaganda intended to convince Arkansas voters that the roads in their areas have and will be beneficiaries of these various tax increases.

But do we know that for sure?

Example: Only 24 percent of the new tax increase will go to new construction. Is the Department willing to designate specifics of those projects (after the $350 million committed to Little Rock’s BIg Ditch.)

What future work on the map would NOT be funded without the money?

The state’s unfair sales tax burden, the highway department’s notorious lack of smart planning and the many unanswered questions about a need for a huge infusion of more dollars on top of recent increases are reasons there’s a growing coalition against the tax increase. There’s also the lack of accountability for an independent agency not answerable to the legislature or anyone else except its appointed commissioners.

That opposition group will have a news conference Friday to discuss the growing number of participants.

No Permanent Tax. No on Issue 1 will announce the additional support of seven diverse organizations for the Vote No on Issue 1 campaign. Members of the coalition will discuss why a constitutional amendment that would permanently extend a 0.5% sales tax increase is wrong for Arkansas and provide a positive vision for budget reform. The coalition’s members include Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas, Arkansas Community Organizations, Arkansas Liberty Coalition, Arkansas Public Policy Panel, Audubon Arkansas, Central Arkansas Reentry Coalition, Central Arkansas Sierra Club, Downtown Little Rock Neighborhood Association, Garland County Tea Party, and Northeast Arkansas Tea Party.

Strange bedfellows, it’s true. It was evident last night at the Pulaski County Quorum Court where objections arose from both Republicans and Democrats. The Quorum Court endorsed a resolution supporting the tax increase, but mustered only eight of 15 votes, one of them a lame duck.