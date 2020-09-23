By
Max Brantley
On
1:04 pm

Now we wait. But the word from the family is important. PS: The charge is not related to the shooting of Taylor, but firing of a gun that struck another apartment.

Good comments from Radley Balko, the Washington Post writer whose work on no-knock military-style drug raids in Little Rock contributed to a change of policy in the Little Rock Police Department. He’s right. End these types of drug raids.

