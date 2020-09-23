#BREAKING Grand jury indicts 1 police officer in Breonna Taylor shooting death https://t.co/6GPZ6uM4VZ pic.twitter.com/MhGwBXMKvN — NewsNation Now (@NewsNationNow) September 23, 2020

Now we wait. But the word from the family is important. PS: The charge is not related to the shooting of Taylor, but firing of a gun that struck another apartment.

Ben Crump, attorney for the family of Breonna Taylor, said of the grand jury’s decision: This is “not fully what we wanted” but it “brings us closer to justice” https://t.co/lZs2gDVII5 pic.twitter.com/blf0J7iBSo — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 23, 2020

Good comments from Radley Balko, the Washington Post writer whose work on no-knock military-style drug raids in Little Rock contributed to a change of policy in the Little Rock Police Department. He’s right. End these types of drug raids.

